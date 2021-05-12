Nagel elected council president

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

May 3, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on May 3, 2021 at 7:00PM at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Greg Gerber, Maintenance, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Maria Mogard, Deputy Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Steven Zuber, EMT Director, Joel Johnson, Code Enforcement Specialist, Darrell Utter, KLJ Engineering, and a few participants (via ZOOM).

Mayor Wuttke called the meeting of the 113th Council to order.

Moved by Fischer, Nagel seconded, to approve the May 3, 2021 proposed agenda. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to approve the minutes of the April 5, 2021 regular council meeting and the minutes of the April 15, 2021 special meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,344.25

Ambulance $1,289.50

Council $2,845.00

Finance Office $2,656.45

Mayor $1,180.00

Parks $794.92

Police $7,669.49

Rubble Site $2,862.20

Sewer $1,313.03

Snow Removal $0.00

Streets $4,648.98

Swimming Pool $2,386.79

Water $5,954.27

West Nile $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

y Department $34,944.88

Net Payroll $24,902.26

Aflac – Insurance $696.55

Avera Health Plans Health Ins. $9,734.63

Avera/DASFlex – Flex Plan $784.14

Avera Occupational Medicine – Prof. Svs. – Drug Testing $98.00

Bank of the West Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes $7,576.58

Blue Tarp Financial/Northern Tools – Annual Membership $39.99

Butler Machinery – Streets Supplies $402.20

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op – Lights $22.50

Child Support Services – Payroll Deduction $401.00

Corporate Warehouse Supply – Finance Office Supplies $1,469.65

DCI Credit Svs. – Payroll Deduction $150.00

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies – Streets, Police, Pool, Sewer, Parks, & Finance Office Supplies $1,439.17

Decker Repair & Welding – Police & Streets & Ambulance Repairs/Maintenance $528.05

Dollar General Streets & Finance Office Supplies $74.65

Gall’s, Inc. Police Minor Equipment $895.68

Gettysburg Development Corp. BBB Taxes $2,754.02

Great Western Bank – Finance Office, Police & Water Supplies $166.98

Heartland Payment Systems – CC Fees $96.25

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. Garbage $5,862.62

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. – Pool Repairs/Maintenance $3,249.00

John Deere Financial – Parks & Streets Supplies $246.62

Keep It Safe Computer Backups $160.00

Logan Electric – Pool & Fire Dept. Repairs/Maintenance $652.21

Marco – Copier Lease $90.93

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems Water Usage $14,892.80

Midway Parts – Streets, Airport, Sewer & Parks Supplies $505.93

Midwest Alarm – Prof. Svs. – Alarm Monitoring $595.00

Mogard, David – Travel & Conference and Police Supplies $169.90

Montana Dakota Utilities – Gas, Electric and Lighting $5,176.28

Nauman Construction – Pool Repairs/Maintenance $1,415.44

New Creations Police & Finance Office Supplies $84.58

Northwest Pipe Fittings – Water & Pool Supplies $9,508.47

Oahe Area Youth Center – Annual Stipend $5,500.00

Potter County News – Finance Office, Pool & Water Publications $435.20

Praxair – Ambulance Oxygen $180.77

Principal Financial Group – Life Insurance $77.68

Rees Communications – Ambulance Repairs/Maintenance $1,240.00

Schatz Electric, Inc. Streets & Airport Supplies $4,530.18

Schlachter Lumber, Inc. Pool & Parks Supplies $265.70

SD Dept. of Agriculture – West Nile – Travel & Conf. $35.00

SD Dept. of Revenue – Water Testing Fees $211.00

SD Government Finance – Officer Travel & Conf. $150.00

SD Human Resource Assoc. – Travel & Conf. $100.00

SD One Calls – One Calls $49.35

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement $3,955.09

Servall – Rugs $222.14

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH $376.16

The Lodge at Deadwood – Police Travel & Conf. $243.00

Titan Machinery Prof. Svs. – Purchase Protection Plan $1,700.00

True Value – Police & Streets Supplies $863.48

US Bank/First Nat’l – Sewer Loan $8,930.13

US Postal Service – Water Bills Postage & 2021 Permit #19 $423.92

Venture Communications – Telephone/Fax/Internet $992.41

Verizon Wireless – Streets & Police Phones $400.69

Vetter, Jason – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Wager, Shane – Monthly IT Retainer $180.00

WEX Bank – Fuel $618.01

TOTAL CHECKS $126,621.99

Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Archer, Nagel seconded, to adjourn the 113th Council at 7:06 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor Wuttke called the first meeting of the 114th Council to order at 7:08 PM.

Nominations were open for President and Vice President of the Council. Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to approve to nominate Philip Nagel as President of the Council and that nomination cease and to cast a unanimous ballot for Philip Nagel as President of the Council. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to approve to nominate Adam Roseland as Vice President of the Council and that nomination cease and to cast a unanimous ballot for Adam Roseland as Vice President of the Council. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor Wuttke read the list of appointed positions for the following:

Airport Manager: Russell Anderson

Assistant Airport Manager: Tyler Fischer

Attorney: Michael Larson

Official Depositories: Bank of the West and Great Western Bank

Health Officers: Kristi Livermont and Tausha Kraft

Official Newspaper: Potter County News

Mayor Wuttke then read the Council Committee Appointments:

Airport: Nagel and Fischer

Animal Control: Roseland and Archer

Parks and Recreation: Archer and Ellwanger

Building Permits: Archer and Ellwanger

Economic Development: Wuttke and Ellwanger

Finance Office and Maintenance Building: Wuttke, Nagel and VanBockel

Fire Department and Auditorium: Nagel and Roseland

Health and Safety and Drug Policy: Wuttke, Nagel, VanBockel, and Roseland

Law Enforcement: Wuttke, Nagel and VanBockel

Rubble Site: Fischer and Ellwanger

Streets: Roseland, Fischer, and Archer

Water and Wastewater: Roseland, Fischer, and Archer

5-Year Planning Commission: Roseland and Ellwanger

Motion by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve 2021-2022 list of appointed positions and Council committee appointments. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the 2021-2022 Gettysburg Fire Department and Gettysburg EMT rosters. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

No sealed bids were received on the surplus of the City’s 2003 Ford Medtec AH (Ambulance). Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to advertise a new Notice for Sealed Bids of Surplus Property (2003 Ford Ambulance Bid) in the paper for (3) weeks on May 13, May 20, and May 27, 2021. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. The bids shall be in a sealed envelope marked “2003 Ford Ambulance Bid” and must be presented to the City Finance Office at 109 E Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD no later than 5:00PM on Monday, June 7, 2021. The City has the right to reject any and all bids.

Two sealed bids were opened and read aloud for the “2021 Fire Hall Boiler” bid. There was a bid from Zuber Refrigeration & Heating, Inc. in the amount of $9,200.00 and a bid from Wheelhouse Plumbing, Heating & Cooling in the amount of $16,297.00. Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to accept and award the bid to low bidder, Zuber Refrigeration & Heating, Inc. for $9,200.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment – Steven Zuber, EMT Director

Zuber gave EMT report. Zuber stated that ambulance has recently purchased (3) new AED units, one for Mug’s Bar N Grill, one for Gettysburg Country Club, and one for the Lebanon Municipal Liquor Store (Long Branch). Ambulance decided they would also purchase an AED unit for Youth Center as found out it does not currently have one. Zuber informed the flight crew runs should all be turned over to PCC now which will hopefully help with some revenue. Zuber mentioned that Brad Saltsman was inquiring whether the 2003 Ford Ambulance could be taken to a fire school out of town, if it is not sold by then, wherein maybe he could create some interest in purchase outside the area.

Zuber asked if the City would be willing to help financially with a possible new washer and dryer and some new cabinets at the fire hall. Quotes on each were handed out. It was asked if the upcoming American Rescue Act financials could possibly be used to help with this type of purchase. Discussion. The 5-Year Planning Committee will meet on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 3:00PM to discuss options and needs in utilizing the American Rescue Act funds to present at June council meeting. Zuber mentioned a discussion he had regarding possible County supplementation to ambulance, as well. Nagel mentioned a discussion with Zuber regarding a 6×12 trailer that is behind the fire hall which is not being used and possibly declaring it as surplus and putting it out for bids. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to declare the City’s 6×12 trailer as surplus and advertise Notice for Bids. Discussion. Nagel withdrew his motion as it was decided the trailer could be utilized by the maintenance crew.

Appointment – Kara Williams,

Economic Development

Williams informed that the Chamber will be spearheading the 140th Celebration of Gettysburg in 2023. Possible plans are having the all-school reunion, a road race, a golf tournament, a parade, and a street dance. It was asked for the community to get involved in putting this together and there will be an organizational meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 6:00PM at the 212 Mini Mall.

Williams also informed she received an email at Economic Development from the Governor’s office congratulating Gettysburg regarding the Corn Board Mfg. Plant looking into our area as we have been selected as one of the possible “final sites of interest”. It sounds as if a site visit will hopefully be happening sometime the end of May and Economic Development will continue to communicate any updates.

Appointment – Joel Johnson, Code Enforcement Specialist

Mr. Johnson informed that he has done the initial assessment of the Gettysburg community regarding any code enforcement issues and put together the information for the Council to look over and will wait to be informed of what the City would like to move forward on. Johnson mentioned possibly looking into adopting at least a portion of the International Property Maintenance Code. Johnson stated we have a beautiful community, there are just some areas that need some work. Discussion. Nagel and Fischer will go through the reports and report their recommendations back to Council at June meeting.

Moved by Archer, Fischer seconded, to approve the renewals for Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and Retail (on-off sale) SD Farm Wine licenses for 2021/2022 for Gas N Goodies, Liberty Lanes, Stan’s, Gettysburg Flowers-Coffee Bean, Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, and Dollar General. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Vail building demolition was discussed. It was decided that Attorney Larson needs to start the process and send Vail a letter informing that the City will be moving forward with having the building condemned and torn down which will in turn be assessed back to property owner’s taxes.

M. Mogard gave an update on the transfer of the City’s ambulance billing to third party billing, PCC. Discussion.

The Gettysburg Fire Department is asking for a Special 1-Day Event Malt Beverage License for the 2021 Annual Car Show which will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the City Park. Schatz advised a motion is needed approving to publish Notice of Public Hearing. Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve publishing the Notice of Public Hearing on Application for Sale of Malt Beverages for a 1-Day Permit for the 2021 Annual Car Show event being held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the City park. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding the water at the fairgrounds in that a fire hydrant is not necessarily needed as previously discussed but possibly digging a second water pit would be beneficial. Moved by Archer, Fischer seconded, to rescind prior motion made at the February 1, 2021 regular Council meeting to table discussion until next meeting regarding approving installation of a fire hydrant near the fairgrounds wherein an estimate on total cost would be brought in for review and voted upon. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Maintenance was asked to research and bring in a quote to June meeting of approximate cost it would take to dig a second meter pit at the fairgrounds and possibly see if the County would be willing to split the cost. Roseland will discuss this with the County and will update Council on the same.

Burn ban was discussed. It was decided that fire pits within city limits are allowed only if the fire pit is covered and is not left unattended. Burn ban regarding fireworks will be discussed at the June meeting.

Basketball hoops and lighting at the (2) City parks were discussed. Gerber informed that the basketball hoops at the parks are in good shape but will be repainted and new nets will be hung. Gerber informed the City is looking into changing out a few bad lights and possibly adding a couple of new lights at the City parks. This would be lighting for the tennis courts, basketball courts and bathhouse areas at each park. Logan gave Gerber a quote of $250 each and there are (10) in total which would come to approximately $2,500.00. Mayor Wuttke suggested also installing a light timing device so the lights are not constantly left on, therefore, wasting energy. Gerber will ask Logan about a timer for the lights. Moved by Archer, Fischer seconded, to approve hiring Logan to put (10) new lights up at $250 each for lighting at the tennis courts, basketball courts and bathhouse areas at both City parks. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard asked permission to bring in outside help over a weekend both himself and Officer Haupert need to be gone at the same time if Brad Saltsman is unable to cover. Council was fine with this.

Mogard discussed training he had just attended in Deadwood, SD at the Chief’s Convention. He stated it was a large conference with approximately 30 hours of class that covered many important areas: marijuana, policy updates, crisis intervention, de-escalation, responding to missing children, etc.

After doing much research, Mogard handed out a quote on a possible new squad. The company, Karl’s Emergency Vehicles, has reasonable pricing and will take the used squad on trade for a decent amount. The 2021 Tahoe (Black PPV) cost came in at $36,882.00 and installation of lights and equipment, logos, etc., would be approximately $21,338.56. The total being $58,220.56 minus their offer of $20,000.00 on trade-in would bring the final cost to approximately $38,220.56. If given approval to purchase the new squad, they believe it could be here and ready to go within approximately one month. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve ordering the 2021 Tahoe police squad from Karl’s Emergency Vehicles at an approximate cost of $38,220.56 after trade in. All members present voted Aye with Nagel abstaining from vote. Motion carried.

Mogard explained that in June of 2020, President Trump signed an Executive Order which police departments need to have within their policy regarding a choke hold cannot be used unless it means for deadly use, wherein a choke hold would be on the same scale as firearms, knives, etc. This was not in the Gettysburg Police Department Standard Operating Guidelines recently adopted by Council on April 5, 2021, so Mogard is asking that Gettysburg Police Department Use of Force Policy be adopted as part of the guidelines. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to accept and adopt the Executive Order signed by President Trump in June of 2020 regarding use of choke holds by police as part of the current Gettysburg Police Department Standard Operating Guidelines that are in place for the City. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Gerber gave maintenance report. Gerber stated Darryl Jenkins was recently hired as the City’s new full-time maintenance worker and is a good worker. Gerber informed the pool is painted and the plumbing and the slides are all done. The pool should be ready for opening on June 7, 2021. Gerber informed maintenance has started mowing and are keeping busy with the 212 Highway Project.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.625, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.54, AvGas at $3.884, and Jet-A at $2.48. Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion to approve and sign the State Financial Assistance Amendment on the Airport Taxilane Project #3-46-0017-11-2019 (Amendment Number 1 to Agreement Number 716960) sent by Earl Holben, Aeronautics Program Assistant, from the Department of Transportation. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve signing the State Financial Assistance Amendment on the Airport Taxilane Project #3-46-0017-11-2019 (Amendment Number 1 to Agreement Number 716960). All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

An update on the 212 Highway Project was given and private sewers were discussed. Moved by Fischer, Roseland seconded, to approve replacing privately owned sewer lines from the City main to the back of the curb of the new highway to prevent the need of cutting into the new highway in the future. The City will pay a contractor to do this, and future discussion will determine whether to assess the costs to the landowners. Fischer, Ellwanger, Archer, and Roseland voted Aye. Nagel voted Nay. Motion carried.

Roseland further explained that Mayor Wuttke and himself went to the 212 Highway Project public meeting last Wednesday and the City may be able to get the asphalt filings that are being pulled out from under the highway for approximately $6 per ton. It was discussed about possibly stockpiling the asphalt findings purchased out at the airport. Further research needs to be done on where the asphalt findings should be stored, and further discussion will be had on this at a future meeting.

Gerber asked if it was decided if any of the signs on Blaine Avenue needed to be changed due to the detour. Discussion. It was decided that no signs will be changed on Blaine Avenue due to the 212 Highway Project detour.

Roseland stated that he has received a citizen complaint from Dawn Nagel that she would like to request to have the City pay to have gravel removed, or remove it, themselves, from the area where she has been having snow dumped on her empty lot property. She states that currently she is not able to mow the property due to the piles of gravel dumped on the right-of-way and various locations from the alley and a neighbor’s driveway. D. Nagel informs she had requested (2) years ago to not allow the general use of the right-of-way per these same concerns. Discussion. Roseland states that as to where private citizens can dump snow, it should be reiterated that snow removed from one’s property is to go on the right-of-way that is directly adjacent to one’s property. It was asked where the snow from the alleyway is to be put if said person removing the snow wants the alleyway cleared before City maintenance has a chance to get to that area and clear it. It was stated that if they are moving the snow with their own equipment, it needs to be put in their own area on their right-of-way. It was stated a letter explaining the same will be sent out in the Fall to said person removing said snow in the alleyway. It was stated that a couple of the lawn services in town will come and rake the rocks out at a very reasonable price. If D. Nagel hires that out and decides to bring the bill into the City, it can be discussed at that time.

M. Mogard updated that the new water reading system will be installed very soon as just waiting for the software and parts to be shipped and received.

Schatz asked for a motion to be able to apply for the 2021 West Nile Grant. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve applying for the 2021 West Nile Grant. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding applying for a tree grant to purchase and plant some new trees in the City park. It was expressed that the deadline is too quick to be able to get the proper quotes needed for the application for the grant as Ellwanger has been waiting for several weeks already for the quotes to come in. The grant will not be applied for at this time.

Schatz informed that the Pool Committee met regarding the hiring of pool personnel and opening of the pool for the season. Currently, the opening date of the pool is set for June 7, 2021. Hiring and wages will need to be discussed in Executive Session. New lifeguard training will be completed with Kent Huckins at the “Y” in Pierre on the 15th and 16th of May 2021. Discussion. The pool must have at least (1) certified WSI lifeguard to be able to teach swim lessons. Discussion. Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to advertise for a position in which an individual would be willing to get WSI training and be hired on to teach swim lessons. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor Wuttke reminded everyone that the annual spring clean-up week is scheduled for May 10-17, 2021.

Schatz gave finance office report. Airport fuel has recently been changed to Avgas at $4.60 per gallon and Jet A at $3.10 per gallon at the Gettysburg Municipal Airport.

Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $2,019.62. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed that maintenance employees, Allen Pope and Russell Anderson, are both up for their 4-year longevity raises which will need to be discussed in Executive Session.

Schatz asked for a motion approving the annual audit to be conducted by Cahill, Bauer & Associates, LLC, in June of 2021. A contract has been received to do so at the cost of $7,200.00. Moved by Fischer, Archer seconded, to approve accepting and signing the contract from Cahill, Bauer & Associates, LLC, to perform the City’s 2020 audit in June of 2021 in the amount of $7,200.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked that special budget requests start to be turned into her as she will be starting to work on the 2022 budget very soon.

Schatz asked for permission for Schatz and M. Mogard to both be able to attend annual Budget Training together this year since they are trying to cross-train positions, which there are (2) different sessions available. One session is on June 23, 2021 in Rapid City and/or one session is on July 7, 2021 in Sioux Falls. The cost is $25.00 each to go, plus travel. Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, to approve both Schatz and M. Mogard to attend Budget Training for $25.00 each, plus travel, at whichever session works best for both. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz also asked for permission to be able to attend the annual 2021 Elected Officials Workshop in Ft. Pierre on July 14, 2021. Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to approve Schatz to attend the 2021 Elected Officials Workshop in Ft. Pierre on July 14, 2021. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded that both Schatz and M. Mogard have already been approved by Council to attend the 2021 Human Resource and Finance Officer Schools being held in Pierre from June 8 – June 11, 2021. The office will be closed during this timeframe and will reopen on Monday, June 14, 2021 and there will be an ad in the paper reminding the community of the same.

Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the following building, moving and demolition permits.

Building Permits:

Jackie Hanson – 203 S. East Street – Prebuilt Home w/ Garage and Driveway

Kole Hawkinson – 308 N Ohio – Chain Link Metal Dog Fence

Frank and Judy Pearman – 302 N. Ellsworth – Bathroom, Kitchen and Dining Rebuild and new support beams for upstairs window’s siding

Cody Nauman – 102 S. Broadway Street – Shed

Moving Permits:

Jackie Hanson – 203 S. East Street – Prebuilt Home w/ Garage and Driveway

Jan Banghart – back of 111 West Commercial – 10×16 Wood w/Permanent Siding

Demolition Permit: Shane Holzwarth – 205 S. Platte – House and Attached 1-Stall Garage

All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 9:15 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:27 PM. Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve the 4% longevity raises for both Russell Anderson and Allen Pope. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Fischer seconded, to approve hiring the following pool personnel: Nadine Simon as returning manager at $13.00 per hour; to hire returning lifeguards Leah Mogard at $10.75 per hour, Makaivry Schatz at $10.25 per hour; Haylie Ahlemeier at $10.25 per hour, and Dakota Goebel at $10.25 per hour; to hire new lifeguards Taelor Zweber at $9.75 per hour, Vivian Jost at $9.75 per hour, Greta Goebel at $9.75 per hour, and Seth Sharp at $9.75 per hour, as well as, all employees will receive a $1.00 per hour bonus at the end of the season for total hours each employee worked per recommendations of the pool manager. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Under Other Business/General Updates, Schatz reminded that the Youth Center will be receiving their annual stipend and have turned in their annual financials for the year. Rees communications informed that both the firemen and police radios have now been shipped and we should be receiving them soon.

Correspondence: March 2021 Bank Reconciliations; 2020 Youth Center Financials; SD Assoc. of Code Enforcement Training Conference Info.; Legislation & Policy Issues Related to Marijuana Legislation Info.; 2021 DENR Sanitary Survey & Evaluation of City’s Public Water System (available in office); 2021 DENR Rubble Site On-Site Compliance Inspection (available in office).

Round Table: Nagel stated that the Elected Officials Workshop is very informational and a good thing to attend if any of the Council members are interested in going and Ellwanger stated he may try to go. Fischer wanted to say Thank You to all the kids that came out and helped on the clean-up day he had set up for last Friday. He was impressed that (20) kids showed up to help. Mogard wants to congratulate all seniors in their upcoming high school graduation and wish them all luck in their futures.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to adjourn meeting at 9:32PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

