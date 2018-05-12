Nagel recognized for volunteer service as Hospital Auxilian of the Year

The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries has honored Stella Nagel as the South Dakota Auxilian of the Year.

Nagel has been an active member of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary since 1969 where the members say she has participated in 99% of all of the meetings and projects. She has served as president, secretary, and treasurer, and has been very active on every fundraiser event, where she is known for always doing more than her share.

Her nomination letter stated that because Gettysburg has a small hospital auxiliary with very few members, everyone has to work hard to make the events a success and Nagel is always one who helps get the projects organized. Projects have included Mardi Gras, a Spring Fling with dinner and high end entertainment, decorating Christmas trees, blood drive sponsor, color run and a no show Spring Fling.

Nagel has been active in the community in other ways as well. She has served as a 4-H leader for 35 years, and as the 4-H county treasurer since 2000. She is a Right to Life member and the Right to Life treasurer. Her church activities include Altar Society, church lector, Eucharistic minister, and she is a former CCD teacher.

She honored as the Gettysburg Auxilian of the Year in both 1986 and 2002 and was crowned Mardi Gras Queen in 1978 for her service to the hospital and community.

She is still an active member and volunteer with the Avera Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary, and through it all she still makes time for her family, including husband Eugene, daughters Dawn and Gerri, son-in-law Shon, and grandchildren Hunter, Tanner, and Bobbi Ann.

From SDAHA Mirror report