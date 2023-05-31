Members of the VFW and American Legion Color Guard stood at attention as the crowd at the CC Bar building saluted the U.S. Flag during the singing of the National Anthem. Gabby Goebel, who will be a freshman at GHS this fall, led the singing of the anthem during the annual Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 29. Also pictured standing with her on stage were the Rev. Scott Crook, who gave the invocation and benediction, and Matthew Erickson, who gave the Memorial Day address. On the far right was master of ceremonies, Larry Madsen. Gabby is the daughter of Kim and Mike Goebel of Gettysburg. See inside for more from the program.