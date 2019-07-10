National Gold…

Eight students from the Gettysburg school attended the annual FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, CA last week and the groups competing all brought home gold awards for their efforts. The students, who range from eighth grade to sophomores in high school, participated in the meeting from June 30-July 4. Pictured from left are Grace Goebel (Dave and Allison), Kirstie Lake (Bridget and John), Tanner Eide (Shon and Gerri), Makenna Miller (Bridget and Jason Nagel), Gettysburg FCCLA adviser Ms. LaNae Fuerst, Logan Decker (Rick and Kari), Makaivry Schatz (Sheila Schatz/Mark Schatz), Morgan Frost (Katie and Brad), and Tyler Simon (Sally and Darrin). See page 8 for more from their gold medal trip to California.