Nauman tax deed, proposal and resolution approved by board

Chairman Zweber called the March 16th meeting to order. Present: Everson, Tanner, Frost and Hagny.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to move in to executive session for legal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to move out of executive session for legal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NAUMAN TAX DEED

PROPOSAL AND RESOLUTION

States Attorney Smith explained and read the resolution.

PASTURE LEASE

Moved by Hagny for Chairman Zweber to sign the Pasture Lease with Sandy Nauman and Cody Nauman. Seconded by Frost. All voted aye. Motion carried. Pasture Lease ends April 30th, 2021.

RESOLUTION

Moved by Everson for Chairman Zweber to sign Resolution To Reconvey Real Property. Seconded by Hagny. Roll Call: Everson-aye, Hagny-aye, Frost-aye, Tanner-aye, and Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

POTTER COUNTY RESOLUTION

NO. 3162021

A RESOLUTION TO

RECONVEY REAL PROPERTY

Whereas, on August 12, 2020, a Treasurer’s Tax Deed to County was recorded conveying the following-described real property to Potter County, South Dakota:

Lot 9, Block 64, and Lot 10 and W½ of Lot 11, Block 64, Platt’s Addition to the City of Gettysburg, Potter County, South Dakota; and

SW-27; W½ NE-28; E½ NW-28; SE SW less 8 acres W. of Cheyenne Creek 28; E½ SE, 8 acres in NW SE S. of Cheyenne Creek and SW SE less 8 acres of Cheyenne Creek 28; NW NE and S½ NE-33; NW less Lake Hurley 33; SW-33; SE-33; N½ NW-34; Appomattox Township, 119-77, Potter County, South Dakota;

Whereas, the real property was owned in the name of Dale Nauman;

Whereas, Lot 9, Block 64, Platt’s Addition to the City of Gettysburg, is a residence and was re-conveyed back to Dale Nauman in November of 2020 as required by statute;

Whereas, Potter County is now the owner of the remaining real property, and pursuant to SDCL 10-25-41 the county commissioners may authorize a reconveyance by quit claim deed to the record owner or the record owner’s assignees or successors, only of any real property held by the county under a tax deed;

Whereas, the reconveyance shall be for a consideration of not less than the total principal, interest, and costs of all real property taxes represented in the tax deed, and any other real property taxes and interest which are unpaid on the subject real property at time of reconveyance;

Whereas, SDCL 10-25-41 does not limit the discretion of the county commissioners to fix a higher price for the reconveyance, or to annex to the reconveyance any conditions or qualifications as the county commissioners may establish;

Whereas, Dale Nauman is deceased, and Sandy Nauman, Cody Nauman, Travis Nauman or Cami Goebel are assignees or successors of Dale Nauman; and

Whereas, the county has been provided information that Sandy Nauman, Cody Nauman, Travis Nauman or Cami Goebel desire to purchase the real property based upon the terms necessary for reconveyance by quit claim deed.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that Potter County shall quit claim the following-described real property:

Lot 10 and W½ of Lot 11, Block 64, Platt’s Addition to the City of Gettysburg, Potter County, South Dakota; and

SW-27; W½ NE-28; E½ NW-28; SE SW less 8 acres W. of Cheyenne Creek 28; E½ SE, 8 acres in NW SE S. of Cheyenne Creek and SW SE less 8 acres of Cheyenne Creek 28; NW NE and S½ NE-33; NW less Lake Hurley 33; SW-33; SE-33; N½ NW-34; Appomattox Township, 119-77, Potter County, South Dakota;

To Sandy Nauman, Cody Nauman, Travis Nauman or Cami Goebel upon receipt of payment of all real property taxes due, including the total principal, interest and costs of all real property taxes represented in the tax deed, and a penalty of ten percent (10%) of the current assessed valuation in the amount of $105,335; and that in addition, Sandy Nauman, Cody Nauman, Travis Nauman or Cami Goebel shall pay all real property taxes for all real property in Potter County, South Dakota, in the name of Dale Nauman due and owing for the year 2020, due and payable in 2021, and all penalty and interest due for said real property on date of payment.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the quit claim deed shall be executed by the Potter County Treasurer and attested to by the Potter County Auditor under seal and the conveyance shall not be completed until thirty (30) days after publication of the resolution. Failure to make payment as set forth above in full by April 30, 2021, shall void this resolution effective May 1, 2021.

Dated this 16th day of March, 2021.

Jesse Zweber, Chair

Potter County Board of Commissioners

Attest:

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

CLAIMS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Tanner to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

B & R TRUCK REPAIR 1487.87, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 732.31, DAKOTA SUPPLY 8.05, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 57.80, JOHNSON CONTROLS 618.53, LAMB MOTOR CO. INC. 36446.00, MARTYS REPAIR SERVICE LLC 162.50, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 2059.50, Running’s Supply, Inc. 300.93, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 75.19 SUPPLIES, SD ASSOSIATION OF COUNTY OF 50.00, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 119.85, STAN’S 776.73, TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 72.77, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 34.99, ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEA 11.56.

HIGHWAY WORK PICKUP

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve purchase of Chevy work-pickup for $36,446.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EASTER HOLIDAY

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to approve April 2nd as an Easter Holiday. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

