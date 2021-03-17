Aug. 11, 1926 - Feb. 22, 2021

Neal Rausch of Gettysburg, South Dakota died Feb. 22, 2021 when he left this earth peacefully and suddenly at the age of 94.

Neal was born the son of George Rausch and Emma Steinkamp Rausch on Aug. 11, 1926 on the Rausch family farm, SW of Gettysburg, SD in Artichoke Township, Potter County. He attended Rausch Country School, Agar High School, and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1944.

In 1945, Neal joined the US Army and completed basic training in Fort Dix, NJ. While in the Army, Neal served in Korea as an Army Hospital Corpsman, and was discharged in 1946 making him a veteran of both WWII and the Korean war. After his military service, Neal farmed with his brothers Leland, Jesse, and Sherman on the family farm that was originally started by his dad, George, in 1892. Neal retired in the fall of 1992.

On Nov. 18, 1949 Neal married Carol Jean Heinze of Gettysburg, South Dakota. They resided on the farm until 1961 at which time they moved their family of 3 boys to Gettysburg and their forever home. When Neal was not busy farming, one of his favorite pastimes was fishing with family and friends at that “special place” on the Missouri River.

Neal and Carol could always be counted on to help their “Gettysburg” community whether it was volunteering to be on the ambulance service, helping with Meals on Wheels, or calling someone who was having a hard time getting around, telling them to “put on the coffee, I’ll bring the doughnuts“ and visiting with them. His pride and joy were his grandchildren whom he taught the joy of reading when they were young, and how to play cribbage when they were older.

Neal is survived by his 3 sons; Larry (wife Vicki, grandchildren Anthony Rausch, Stephanie Magnuson (husband Brock), and great-granddaughter Penny) all of the Bismarck, ND area; Alan (wife Nancy, grandchildren Katherine Rausch, Tim Rausch (wife Jenna, great-grandson Emmitt), John Rausch (wife Kirsten, great-granddaughter Greta, and great-grandson Axel), Rachael Trainor (husband JR, great-grandchild expected in July 2021)) all of the Minneapolis, MN area; Randy Rausch and Sheryl Cannon of Austin, TX, as well as several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grandnephews.

Neal was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Carol; brothers Leland, Jess, and Sherman; sister Eva Buhrer; sister-in-law Oletha; brother-in-law Junior Buhrer, and granddaughter Angela Rausch.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com