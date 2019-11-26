New business opens Monday

A new business in downtown Gettysburg will be celebrating its grand opening on Monday, Dec. 2. The Jym, which is a fitness center featuring state-of-the art exercise equipment, is opening in the former Brown Insurance building located on the corner of East St. and Blaine Ave. The business is operated by Danny Meinke, and the grand opening will take place from noon until 7 p.m. for the community to visit the business and learn more about the memberships and opportunities available, which include family memberships and discounts for military veterans.