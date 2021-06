PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTI LIVERMONT/AMRHC

Marcella Twite and her daughter, Sara Wuttke, celebrated Mrs. Twite being welcomed into the Century Club. Her 100th birthday was May 18, and on June 16 she was presented her Century Club certificate from the South Dakota Health Care Association and Kelo-TV. The exclusive club is for South Dakota residents who reach their 100th birthday. She is a resident of the Avera Oahe Manor in Gettysburg. Watch the News for more on her 100 years.