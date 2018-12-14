News livestreams home games

The Potter County News is teaming up with area businesses to bring the home basketball games into your home.

If you can’t make it to the home games played by the Battlers and Lady Battlers, you can livestream the game at www.pottercountynews.com or check Venture cable channel 387.

The livestreams are made possible by our Safety Sponsors: Lomheim Repair, Bohnenkamp’s Ace Hardware, Mike’s Repair, Gettysburg Collision Center, Potter County Land and Abstract/Houck Law Office

Our Extra Point Sponsors are Schlachter Lumber. Mug’s Bar and Grill, Gas ‘N Goodies/Stan’s, Brown Agronomy/Brown Commodities, Schatz Electric, and Neumayr and Smith Law Office.

The games are kept online in the PCNews archives, so if you missed the livestream (or that great dunk by Dawson Simon on Saturday night) you can go back and watch the replay anytime, courtesy of our sponsors and sportsticket.tv. You can also read all about it in the report by sportswriter Warren LeBeau on page 10.

-MMcR