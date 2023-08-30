NEXAT Harvester learns about wheat harvest at Simon Farm near Lebanon

Seeing a 50 foot header harvesting a wheat field in Potter County certainly does turn heads, and even after getting a good look, some still weren’t sure what they were seeing.

It was the Next Generation Agriculture Technology, or NEXAT Harvester, which is a piece of cutting edge, German farm equipment making waves throughout the industry.

In short, the big machine is designed to streamline farming.

Although it made a trip through local wheat fields, it is still a long way from being in production. The prototype, which is one of fewer than a dozen worldwide, is a 1100 horsepower machine driven with two 550 hp diesel engines to perform different tasks through the simple changing of modules for harvesting, spraying, or planting.

The equipment has been in the Aberdeen area for the past year, where it was being tested with the fall row crop harvest but they were looking for wheat to harvest. A farmer from the Onaka area contacted Dawson Simon of Simon Farms at Lebanon, who farms with his dad, Pat, and uncle, Jerry. The younger Simon had seen the machine in action during the soybean and corn harvests, and thought it would be a good opportunity to get an up close look at the new technology. “I’m glad we were able to see it working in our area,” he said. “It was an informative experience and good to exchange ideas.” Simon was able to offer suggestions to the harvest crew to let them know about the equipment challenges faced through his farming experience.

The crew was made up of two young men from Germany who are in college, studying to be engineers and working on the design of the equipment’s mechanics.

The equipment uses precision accuracy to produce optimal results with a minimal need for manual intervention, which also improves the safety of the operator, which in turn, optimizes productivity. It is designed with stainability in mind, and incorporates eco friendly features such as energy efficient engines and reduced emissions along with a minimal environmental impact. It runs on tracks rather than tires, and the soil is protected as much as possible with a design that will minimize compaction.

There is a significant focus on safety with the equipment. The NEXAT design provides comfort for the user, along with a user-friendly interface, and the ability to allow the system to operate by remote control. Several tasks can be performed by the multifunctional machine. Cutting, threshing, cleaning, and collecting the crop are all done with precision and speed to maximize productivity while at the same time minimizing the manual labor required for operation. A series of sensors detect and analyze the condition of the crop by scanning the plants for ripeness, moisture content, and other factors to optimize the equipment operations for highest quality yields, while saving time and reducing waste. This is done through advanced automation capabilities along with the integration of artificial intelligence technology. A machine learning algorithm allows the harvester to adapt to field conditions and adjust settings for improved performance such as cutting height or speed. The cab is lifted through hydraulics and lowered to the ground for access. The machine moves almost twice as fast as a standard combine, with a hopper that holds around 1000 bushels of grain and uploads in about a minute.

The equipment is still in the testing and development phase, and is not commercially produced yet. There are only about a half dozen in operation worldwide, with some in the Ukraine, Europe, Germany, Brazil, Romania, and now the United States — with one working at the Simon farm near Lebanon. It is being tested all over in every environment possible. The prototype is believed to be about 10 years out from actual manufacturing and production for sale, and it currently is estimated to be about a $2 million piece of equipment. “There’s a lot going on with it,” said Simon, who said they used their own combine to harvest alongside the NEXAT. He said that the German machine operated more quickly, running at speeds between six and seven mph compared to their combine which moved around three mph. He said that the NEXAT also covered 10 more feet with each round, and although it offered a number of things to increase efficiency, Simon said it still had kinks to work out before it goes into production.

The complete crop production system can switch from harvester to sprayer to planter in about 10 minutes. It has some of the same components as a normal combine, but basically has two internal pieces of a combine in one machine. For an example of size, the corn head is 20 rows which is about 50 feet wide. The header does not need to be removed for transport, and it takes about five minutes to switch from road mode to field mode. The tracks change direction and will drive down the road aligned like a semi-tractor trailer, and when it is in road transport position, it is about 11.5 feet wide, making it road and travel friendly.

The crew members from Germany are using the opportunity to gain new experience about the conditions in South Dakota and get a closer look at the style of American farms and how farming works in the U.S.A., with a perfect example right in the heart of Potter County.