NHS sponsors blood drive Feb. 18-19

The Gettysburg High School National Honor Society is joining forces with the Oahe M and Ms and United Blood Services to encourage people to donate blood.

The NHS will host a blood drive Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 18-19, at the Grace Bible Church Fellowship Hall. It will take place on Monday from 12 noon to 6:15 p.m., and again on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Contact NHS adviser Mrs. Kim Goebel at the school at 765-2436 or Ginger Hegerle at 769-1316 for more information, or stop by if you have questions, and hopefully donate blood.