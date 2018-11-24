Nina Haag, 94, of Gettysburg, died Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Visitation will be one-hour prior. Burial was held at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.

Nina May Hinckley was born on a rainy Sunday, Sept. 21, 1924 at the farm of William Parker Hinckley, Sr. and Grace (Goodacre) Hinckley as their fourth living child and received Christian training at Community Center Church.

Nina’s first marriage occurred in 1928 when at age 3, the Hinckley, Palmer, Sloat and Thielen families performed a mock shotgun double wedding ceremony at their rural community church. She survived the Dust Bowl of the 1930’s with grasshoppers and Mormon crickets so thick that they blotted out the sun. Nina graduated 8th grade from North Lowell District #4 School and then graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1942.

After one year at South Dakota State College, Nina joined the war effort and worked at the 831st US Army Air Force Supply Depot at Shelby, Ohio where she received a badge of merit. After World War II, she returned to Brookings and enrolled as a sophomore and worked in the Lincoln Library again. Through mutual friends, Nina met Marvin Haag in marriage class. They were married on Aug. 27, 1946 at the Brookings Church of Christ, the little brown church, in Brookings with Pastor Hubert Prather officiating. Together they had four children, Rebecca, Gerald, Patricia, and Lowell. From 1950 – 1952, they lived in Huron while Marvin worked for the Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation. In 1952 the family moved to the Hoven area to be farmers.

Nina became involved with Extension Clubs while living in Huron which continued after she returned to Potter County. As part of a club in Beadle County, she spent two years as co-chair of the tailoring class. Over the years, she held several Club offices including being an Area Director in 1974 who hosted the state meeting in Pierre that year.

Nina served as a 4-H Leader and a US Census worker. She was the first secretary for the Potter County Conservation District and was the President of the Potter County Conservation District Auxiliary. She was a member of the South Dakota Quilters Guild and made many quilts for the children and new babies in her extended family.

Nina was an original member of the South Dakota CowBelles which became South Dakota CattleWomen. She was one of first pre-school teachers and helped start the Mother’s Club at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church. For many years, Nina was a leader of a neighborhood Bible study group with ladies who also lived on north central Potter County farms. She was active in United Methodist Women and UMW Circle, the Prairie Grove Cemetery Association, and the Potter County Historical Association. After retiring from farming, she and Marvin moved into Gettysburg. Nina continued to follow her passions until her health began limiting active participation.

Nina is survived by her three children: Becci Fonck, Gerry Haag, Lowell Haag; five grandchildren: Thaddeus Fonck, Laura (Peter) Kelly, Krista Ross, Julie (Andrew) Ryder, Ashley Haag; brother, Robert (Bernadine) Hinckley Sr.; sister-in-law, Paula Hinckley; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents, William and Grace Hinckley; brothers, sisters and their spouses: William Parker and June Hinckley; Amy Belle and Elvis Fife; Janice and Ralph Rowe; Philip Hinckley; Chad Hinckley; and daughter, Patricia Haag.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Nina’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)