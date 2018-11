Nina Haag, 94, of Gettysburg died Nov. 8, 2018 at Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Visitation will be one-hour prior. Burial was held at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Nina’s arrangements.