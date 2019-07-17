No ‘cat’-astrophe…

While firemen are often credited with saving cats from trees, in this scenario the rescue was far more serious. During an emergency drill held on the Darwin Rausch farm west of Hoven on Sunday, July 14, Potter County’s fire fighters were faced with removing an injured child who had been thrown into a tree during a propane explosion as part of the mock drill. The child, played by Bobby Hamburger (Curt and Rachel) was carefully removed from the tree using a backboard. Fire departments from Hoven, Gettysburg, and Tolstoy participated in the drill, along with law enforcement from the Gettysburg Police Department and the Potter County Sheriff Department, and the Avera Gettysburg Hospital. The drill was coordinated by the county’s Emergency Manager Cheryl Sautner.