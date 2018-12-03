No injuries in Sunday morning pickup accident

No one was injured, but two pickups sustained major damage when they sideswiped on a gravel road in Potter County last week.

A 2014 Dodge pickup driven by Adam Griese, 29, of Aberdeen, traveling south on 314th Avenue northeast of Gettysburg crested a slight hill on the gravel road and was across the center when it sideswiped a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jerry Griese, 78, of Gettysburg. Both vehicles were estimated to be traveling at a speed of around 35 mph, which was well below the posted 55 mph limit. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. on Nov. 18.

According to a report from Potter County Sheriff Deputy Alan McClain, who responded to the accident, it was a clear day at the time of the call. The officer’s report stated that the pickups met on the crest of a narrow gravel road, with one just over the center line, striking the oncoming vehicle. Each vehicle sustained disabling damage to the left front wheel, fender, bumper, door, and mirror, and were towed from the scene.

Adam Griese was cited for failure to drive on right half of roadway.

-Molly McRoberts