No school board election, gym floor repair discussed

March 8, 2021

March 2021-1

The Gettysburg Board of Education met on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel, Trish Heien, Caylee Sorum, Sally Simon, Vern Smith, John Wager, Amy Wager, Jaidn Wager, Candace DeRouchey, Chase DeRouchey, Julene Schlachter and Brayden Schlachter.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

During open forum, John and Amy Wager and Julene Schlachter spoke on weight room policies. There will be a sign up sheet organized for adult supervision in the weight room for after- school weight room usage.

Motion by Rausch, second by Kusser to approve the agenda with the following additions: add approve contract and appoint Consolidated Board of Equalization Representative. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the February 10, 2021 regular board meeting and the February 25, 2021 special board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the March 5, 2021 claims; approve and declare obsolete the surplus items; and recognize there were no new conflict of interest disclosures. Schatz recognizes that he has conflict of interest to claims to Mark Schatz and Schatz Electric, and Rausch acknowledges that he has conflict of interest to the claim to Chad Rausch and their aye votes do not include those items. The list of surplus items is on file in the business office.

March 5, 2021 CLAIMS

VENDOR AMOUNT DESCRIPTION GENERAL FUND

ADEL, JEFF 188.50 WR/GBB worker

ARAMARK170.80Feb services

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL

OARDS OF SD 664.15 Board Training

B&R TRUCK REPAIR, LLC 2,623.32 Rpr block heater & svc big #1 & ECM calibration bus

BIEBER, BRENDAN 25.50 GBB worker

CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,631.48 Cust supplies

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 889.13 COVID/Tech//FACS supplies,

Region Wrestling lodging

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 359.27 Water

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 73.78 Cust/Bus/COVID supplies DAKTRONICS 2,655.00 Locker room clocks/scoreboard

parts

DEAN’S REPAIR 154.38 Svc minibus and minivan DEROUCHEY, CHASE 137.50 BB worker

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 780.97 Copier/printer supplies

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE 204.93 Engine block heater/parts

big bus #1

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 2,112.49

ordan Moench 214.00 BBDH Official

ordan Opp 300.00 BBDH Official x 2

arin Vetch 145.60 BBDH Official

reg Stroh 201.40 BBDH Official

oel Osborn 150.00 BBDH Official

rad Edenburn 143.68 BBB Official

ndrew Lepkowski 120.00 BBB Official

randon Soulek 152.08 BBB Official

urtis Huffman 142.08 Wrestling Official

150.00BBDH Official

ohn Krogstrand 150.00 BBDH Official

yle Kurth 115.40 BBB Official

an Swenson 85.00 GBB Official

CI 43.25 Background check on L.Stuwe

G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 725.49 Jan Lunch 2nds/milk break pd by Board

GAS’N GOODIES 489.75 School vehicle gas

GEDITZ, KEVIN 80.00 WR worker

GOEBEL, GRETA 8.50 BBB worker

GOEBEL, JAYDON 85.00 BB worker

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking svcs

HEARTLAND WASTE MGMT INC 240.00 Feb svcs

HEIEN, CORY 260.00 BB worker

HOLZWARTH, SHANE 70.00 BB worker

INFINITE CAMPUS 500.00 Annual license Campus

/Schoology

KRUEGER, BEN 30.00 GBB worker

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 163.91 Elem/HS/Wr groceries

LAQUINTA INNS & SUITES 939.20 State WR lodging

LARSON, DAVID 200.00 BB worker

LARSON, DOUG 285.50 BB worker

LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 437.50 Snow removal-Jan

LEMKE, MERCEDES 44.32 Reim Ag class supplies

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH

HEM COR 669.19 Cust supplies

MIKE’S REPAIR 1,545.02 Replace brakes, svc big bus #2

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 7,116.37 Electricity/Nat. gas

OSIER, KELLY 100.00 WR worker

PETTY CASH 32.60 Fiscal/pstg

RAMKOTA HOTEL 98.00 Supt lodging

RAUSCH, CHAD 100.00 WR worker

REGION 6 MUSIC CONTEST 50.00 Large Group Contest entry fee

SALTSMAN, BRAD 171.00 GBB worker

SASD 160.00 Prin/conf regis

SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC 4,672.21 Install locker room clocks

SCHATZ, MARK 80.00 WR worker

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 133.14 Bus Barn Electricity

SMITH, KATRINA 88.50 WR/BBB worker

STANLEY’S, INC. 1,133.94 Bus diesel

SUNDBERG, DUANE 55.20 Supt mileage

TANNER, SARAH 80.00 WR worker

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 25.99 Cust supplies

VENTURE COMM. INC 406.08 Communications

WAGER, SHANE 2,140.00 March tech svcs

WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING 1,148.57 Boiler additive

ZUBER, CHRIS 80.00 WR worker

ZWEBER, TAELOR 25.50 BB worker

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 496.71 Copier lease

ENTERPRISE SALES CO. 48,000.02 Reroof old gym/final pmt

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AUTISM BEHAVIORAL

ONSULTING, LLC 1,982.67 Professional svcs

AVERA GETTYSBURG 1,155.00 PT/OT svcs-Jan

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 80.45 SPED printer leases/copies

LANGERS FAMILY FOODS 17.06 SPED groceries

PRASEK, BETH 861.54 Psychological svcs

WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 884.00 Psychological svcs

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MGMT INC 120.00 Feb svcs

TAHER, INC – BIN #135092 13,816.60 Jan purchased svcs

We are waiting to hear back from the insurance adjuster, Dave Nauman. The gym floor will be fixed, since the original work was sub-par.

The staff vaccination schedule was discussed.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the following calendar changes—make April 16th a 12:50 p.m. release for professional development and move the April 28th 12:50 p.m. release to April 30th and at the next board meeting it will be decided on the April 23rd, May 7 and 14th Friday release times. The motion also included changing the MS/HS masking policy from always masking to masking when they cannot social distance. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The Board also gave Administration the authority to change the masking policy if cases change dramatically.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to approve the following resignations with regrets, Monica Odvody, SPED teacher, Christy Saltsman, MSBBB coach and Shawn Donovan, Head GBB coach. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Rausch to approve the contract for the 2021-22 school year with Emily Bicek for $$39,337.00. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The amount may change based on negotiations for the 2021-22 school year.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kusser to approve GTA as the negotiating team with Caylee Sorum, Mercedes Lemke, Walker Rose as members and Julie Williams as the recorder. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to set special meetings on March 30, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. for the Board to meet regarding negotiations and March 31, 2021 for the Board to meet with staff for negotiations. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to approve the contract for Driver’s Ed with Keith Scott. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to appoint Mark Schatz as the Consolidated Board of Equalization Representative from the school board. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that there will not be a school board election this year as there were 2 openings on the school board and Kelsey Fischer and Daryn Zeigler were the only 2 people that turned in petitions. Their 3-year terms will be begin on July 1, 2021. She also stated that Toby Morris had contacted her regarding re-financing the bonds on the new school. Board members Robbennolt, Schatz and Rausch volunteered to be on the committee to meet with Toby.

Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed the FFA account purchasing welding hoods. She reported that the Ag department received a plasma cutting table from an additional Perkins grant. She reported on upcoming activities. She discussed a possible Driver’s Ed schedule. State assessments, the Senior Trip and State FFA and FCCLA were discussed.

Mr. Sundberg reported that he and Mrs. Smith read to the elementary during Dr. Seuss week. The ELL student testing was completed. He reported that Senate Bill 177 passed and that we would have to change our Home School policy for next school year. He wanted to thank Dave Otten and Marilyn Scott for helping out with bus routes.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:54 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:05 p.m.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for April 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to adjourn the meeting at 9:08 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manage

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Published once at the total approximate cost of $229.55.

-031821