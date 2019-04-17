No school Friday or Monday, but make-up days set for May

Students at the Gettysburg School will not be in classes Friday and Monday to celebrate the Easter holiday, but will add hours to their class time in May.

The hours are being added to make up for time missed due to winter weather.

According to Superintendent Chip Sundberg, the school has been closed eight days due to weather, and the makeup time will held in May.

Wednesday, May 1 – full day rather than 2 p.m. release

Thursday, May 16 – release at 2 p.m., rescheduled from 10 a.m.

Friday, May 17 – 2 p.m. release

Teachers will return the week after students are released for two days of professional development days.

Attendance continues to be recognized as an important aspect in student achievement, so making up for missed days is a priority.

Mr. Sundberg also said that a big concern for the school district is construction, with projects that need to be completed during the summer months before school starts in the fall, which making sure there is enough time for student contact throughout the school year.

The winter weather is believed to be behind us, so there should not be any changes to the school’s make up day schedules.

Graduation is set for the Class of 2019 on Saturday, May 18.

-Molly McRoberts