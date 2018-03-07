No school or city elections, still time to file county petitions

There will not be elections in Gettysburg for either the school board or city council this year.

The Gettysburg School Board had two positions up for election, with both being three year terms. The board members who currently hold the positions are Daryn Zeigler and Brian Robbennolt, and the two were the only ones who filed petitions for those spots.

On the city council, all the petitions filed were uncontested for election.

In Ward 1, Fran Van Bockel will continue as the council representative, with Ron Larson staying in that position for Ward 2. Newly appointed council member Adam Roseland will complete a two year term that was held by Ryan Lake. Lake did not file a petition. The four year term in Ward 3 will be filled by Kelly Archer.

Nominating petition for county offices must be filed in the Potter County Auditor’s office by Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

There are six positions up for election in Potter County this year. The county elections are political, so depending on who files petitions, there may be candidates running in the primary election on June 5. All of the candidates up for election were elected as members of the Republican party.

The offices that are up for election are Potter County Commissioners Bill Frost from District 1, Bruce Williams from District 3, and Delvin Worth from District 4, Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, Register of Deeds Elaine “Dugger” Storkson, and Auditor Shawna Shaw.

Petitions may be picked up at the auditor’s office on the second floor of the courthouse in Gettysburg.

-Molly McRoberts