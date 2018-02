Monday, Feb. 20 is President’s Day.

That means no classes at the Gettysburg School.

There will also be no classes on Friday of this week, which is Feb. 16, for a teacher professional development/in-service day, and no classes will be held the following Friday on Feb. 23, which is also the State B wrestling tourney in Sioux Falls.

There will be no mail service on Monday, and some offices will be closed for the day.