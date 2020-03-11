No serious injuries in accident

A snowmobiling trip was cut short for a Clear Lake man and his companions on Friday morning. Sirens called out the Gettysburg emergency crews around 8:40 a.m. on March 6 to an accident west of town on US 212 near the north Highway 1804 turnoff that leads toward the east and west Whitlock Bay access areas.

According to a report from Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, Curtis Woods of the Clear Lake area was headed west while driving a 2017 Ram 2500 pickup pulling a trailer with four snowmobiles, when an eastbound 2017 Chevy Cruse Premier driven by Mary Johnson of Huron crossed the center line. It side-swiped the pickup when it collided. The vehicle she was driving was a courtesy car from Prostrollo Motors, and was totalled in the accident. All vehicles involved sustained damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Johnson was transported by ambulance to the Avera Gettysburg Hospital, where she was treated and released. Woods’ pickup had three other passengers, but no injuries were reported in that vehicle.

The Gettysburg EMTs, volunteer fire department, and Gettysburg Police Department all assisted at the scene. The accident is under investigation by the Potter County Sheriff’s Department.