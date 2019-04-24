No-till gardening seminar Monday

It’s time to get the garden ready, and to help make plans for spring, a free, no-till gardening seminar will be presented Monday, April 29, at the Grace Bible Church fellowship hall beginning at 6 p.m. The presentation will last about an hour, followed by a question and answer period. Those interested in producing nutritious fruits and vegetables while building soil health with no-till gardening are encouraged to attend.

Presenters will be Jeff and Laura Hemenway. The Hemenways live on their farm northwest of Huron and have been gardening without tillage for around eight years. They will discuss the how’s and why’s to a simpler and easier way to garden that is healthier for the soil and requires less labor. They have a large vegetable garden, perennial fruit trees, a vineyard and started keeping bees two years ago. When asked about their personal experience, Jeff said, “It’s not all roses – we still have some issues and some pests. We are not organic gardeners, but we strive to use as few pesticides as possible and enjoy learning new ways to deal with common problems.”

In addition to the hands-on experience, both speakers come highly accredited. Laura has a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and Jeff has Bachelor’s Degree in Soils and Agronomy with a Masters Degree in Weed Science. Both are recent graduates of SDSU’s Master Gardener program. Jeff, now retired, was a Soil Health Specialist with the USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service.

No discussion on no-till would be complete without information provided by Gettysburg farmer Dan Forgey, who will also share some of his knowledge of soil health and the role of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition in regenerative agriculture.

Planning and support of this event was provided by the USDA-NRCS, South Dakota Soil Health Coalition (SDSHC) and the Potter County Library. Refreshments will be served.

-compiled by MMcR