Norbert Hericks, 90, Hoven, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Faulkton Senior Living. Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Nov. 11 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Kevin Doyle, Celebrant. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Norbert Nicholas Hericks, son of Magdalena (Meyer) and Henry Hericks, was born on a farm near Hoven on June 20, 1927. He attended St. Anthony’s Parochial School through eighth grade. He then began his life’s work of farming, eventually taking over the family farm in 1948. He married Regina B. Hartung at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hoven on June 1, 1949. Together they raised 10 children and were dairy farmers.

They retired from the dairy operation in 1992, from farming in 1996 and moved into Hoven in 2006. Regina died March 12, 2009, after 59 years of marriage. Norbert moved to Faulkton Senior Living in October 2012.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church where he sang in the choir for over 70 years. He was also a member of the Catholic Aid Society and was on the Hoven Cheese Factory Board at its inception in 1962. His favorite hobbies included driving tractor, traveling to see his family, reading, and watching TV. He was well known for remembering family/town history by heart. More recently, as his memory failed, he could still tell you exactly which book the information could be found in.

Norbert is survived by six sons – Frank (Carmen) Hericks of Pacoima, CA, Bob (Joyce) Hericks of Gainesville, VA, Ed (Julie) Hericks of Rapid City, Mike (Brenda) Hericks of Commerce City, CO, John (Pamela) Hericks of Eden Prairie, MN, and Dan (Deb) Hericks of Omaha, NE; four daughters – Evie Adamson of Brookings, Jean (Paul) Stotz of Tolstoy, Joann (Bill) Rader of Hoven and Noel (Rich) Kaiser of Hoven; one sister, Adella Hericks of Faulkton; 43 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

In addition to Regina, Norbert was preceded in death by his father on Aug. 8, 1953, his mother on Nov.18, 1973, five brothers (Alie, Leo, Frank, Albert, and Lawrence), five sisters (Regina Hericks – in infancy, Sr. Pauline Hericks, Hilda Simon, Sr. Aimee Hericks and Mary Rose Stuwe Niemiller), and one grandson (Joshua Hericks).

Casketbearers were Norbert’s sons.

The Hericks family prefers memorials to St. Anthony’s Church Foundation, PO Box 98, Hoven, SD 57450.

