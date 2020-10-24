Notice: Election day is Nov. 3

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

A General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in all the vote centers in Potter County.

The election polls will be open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. central time on the day of the election.

The polling place in each center of this county is as follows:

Gettysburg American Legion Annex

Hoven Legion Hall

Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor at 605-765-9408 before the election for information on polling place accessibility for people with disabilities.

Shawna Shaw, County Auditor

Potter County

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $16.90.

-102220-102920