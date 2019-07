The school board in the Hoven School District posted notice on July 11 for a property tax opt out in the amount of $200,000 for seven years.

The decision may be referred to a vote of the people if a petition signed by at least five percent of registered voters in the district is filed within 20 days of the first publication of the decision, which was July 11.

Much of the ag land around Gettysburg is located in the Hoven school district.

-MMcR