Seneca Rural Fire Protection District

Notice of Annual Meeting

To all electors, who are the owners of any interest of real or personal property assessed for taxation, within, and who are residing within, the boundaries of the Seneca Rural Fire Protection District.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting of the Seneca Rural Fire Protection District, will be held in the Fire Hall, in the town of Seneca, Faulk County, South Dakota, on Tuesday the 12th day of March 2019, at the hour of 2:00 o’clock p.m. for the purpose of electing four (4) directors to serve a two (2) year term and to consider such matters that may properly come before the meeting respecting the affairs of the District. That the persons, as above defined will be eligible to vote at such meeting.

This notice is given pursuant to SDCL 34-31A-43

Rick Hoefert

Secretary-Treasurer

Seneca Rural Fire Protection District

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $21.93

-022819-030719