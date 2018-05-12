Notice of application to appropriate water

NOTICE OF APPLICATION NO. 8334-3 to Appropriate Water

Notice is given that Gettysburg Country Club, c/o Kris Nafziger, PO Box 115, Gettysburg SD 57442 has filed an application for a water permit to appropriate 0.18 cubic feet of water per second (cfs) from a well to irrigate 13.05 acres. Currently, Gettysburg Country Club holds Water Right No. 5901-3 appropriating 0.17 cfs from runoff into a dugout located in the center of the N 1/2 SE 1/4 Section 24 to irrigate 0.7 acres (golf greens) located in the E 1/2 SW 1/4 and the W 1/2 SE 1/4 Section 24; all in T118N-R76W. This application proposes to authorize flow from an existing well completed into the Inyan Kara Aquifer (2,600 feet deep) located in the SW 1/4 NE 1/4 Section 24-T118N-R76W into the existing dugout authorized by Water Right No. 5901-3 for irrigation of 13.05 acres located in the area described above. Water will be diverted from the dugout at a maximum rate of 0.44 cfs and applied to the golf course. This application, if approved, and Water Right No. 5901-3 will authorize a total diversion of 0.44 cfs for irrigation of 13.05 acres from both surface runoff and groundwater.

Pursuant to SDCL 46-2A-2, the Chief Engineer recommends APPROVAL of Application No. 8334-3 with qualifications because 1) unappropriated water is available, 2) existing rights will not be unlawfully impaired, 3) it is a beneficial use of water, and 4) it is in the public interest. The Chief Engineer’s recommendation with qualifications, the application, and staff report are available at http://denr.sd.gov/public or contact Eric Gronlund for this information, or other information, at the Water Rights Program address provided below.

Any person interested in opposing or supporting this application or recommendation must file a written petition with BOTH the applicant and Chief Engineer. The applicant must file a petition if contesting the Chief Engineer’s recommendation. The Chief Engineer’s address is “Water Rights Program, Foss Building, 523 E Capitol, Pierre SD 57501 (605 773-3352)” and the applicant’s mailing address is given above. A petition filed by either an interested person or the applicant must be filed by May 21, 2018.

The petition may be informal, but must include a statement describing the petitioner’s interest in the application, the petitioner’s reasons for opposing or supporting the application, and the signature and mailing address of the petitioner or the petitioner’s legal counsel, if legal counsel is obtained.

If the applicant does not contest the recommendation of the Chief Engineer and no petition to oppose the application is received, the Chief Engineer shall act on the application pursuant to the recommendation with no hearing held before the Water Management Board. If a petition opposing the application or contesting the recommendation is filed, then a hearing will be scheduled and the Water Management Board will consider this application. Notice of the hearing will be given to the applicant and any person filing a petition.

Steven M. Pirner, Secretary, Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Published once at the total approximate cost of $34.55

-051018