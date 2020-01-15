Notice of deadline for filing petitions

NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR FILING NOMINATING PETITIONS FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTION AND FOR FILING INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE PETITIONS

The deadline for filing nominating petitions for the primary election is March 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by March 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. central time, it is considered filed.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions to run as an independent candidate in the general election is April 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by April 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it is considered filed. For the offices of County Treasurer, State Attorney, County Coroner, County Commissioner District 2, County Commissioner District 4 and two-year term County Commissioner District 5 nominating petitions must be filed in the office of the Potter County Auditor, and nominating petitions for the offices of U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Public Utilities Commissioner, State Senate, State Representatives must be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State, State Capitol Building, Pierre, SD 57501.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions to run as an independent candidate for president in the general election is August 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by August 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it is considered filed.

Nominating petitions for the offices of term County Treasurer, State Attorney, County Coroner, County Commissioner District 2, County Commissioner District 4 and County Commissioner District 5 must be filed in the office of the county auditor during regular business hours. Nominating petitions for the offices of President, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Public Utilities Commissioner, State Senate, State Representatives and Heartland Consumer Power District Director must be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State, State Capitol Building, Pierre, SD 57501, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central time.

Shawna Shaw

County Auditor

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $42.07

-011620-012320