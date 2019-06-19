NOTICE OF HEARING

BEFORE THE HONORABLE BOARD

OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

POTTER COUNTY,

SOUTH DAKOTA

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

) SS.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

APPLICATION OF CAM WAL )

ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC.,)

FOR PERMISSION TO RENEW)

THE GRANT AND TO )

CONSTRUCT ELECTRIC )

TRANSMISSION AND )

DISTRIBUTION LINES ALONG,)

UPON, UNDER AND ACROSS )

THE PUBLIC HIGHWAYS OF )

POTTER COUNTY, )

SOUTH DAKOTA. )

**************************

TO ANY TRANSMISSION, TELEPHONE OR TELEGRAPH LINE OR COMPANY, OR ANY RURAL WATER COMPANY, OR ANY PERSON, FIRM OR CORPORATION INTERESTED THEREIN, AND TO ALL PERSONS TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS MAY COME:

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Cam Wal Electric Cooperative, Inc., a rural electric cooperative corporation having its principal place of business in Selby, Walworth County, South Dakota, has filed with the County Auditor of Potter County, South Dakota, its application for a franchise for a period of 20 years and for as long an extended period as the legislature may provide, granting unto said corporation a franchise for its existing distribution and transmission system from Potter County, South Dakota, by and through its county commissioners, for the right to maintain and operate its existing system, and to erect and maintain poles and wires, both above and below ground, for the purpose of conducting and transmitting electricity and electric energy for lighting, heating, and power purposes in, along, and over the public highways and roads in Potter County, South Dakota, as provided by SDCL Chapter 31-26 and all amendments thereto;

AND NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that on the 2nd day of July, 2019, at the hour of 9:15 o’clock a.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, in the Courthouse in the City of Gettysburg, County of Potter, State of South Dakota, will be the time and place when and where said application will be heard and considered by the members of the Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, when and where any company, persons, firms, or corporations interested may appear, file objections and show cause why said application should not be granted.

The said application now on file with the County Auditor of Potter County, South Dakota, is hereby referred to for further particulars.

Dated this 9th day May, 2019.

/s/ Shawna Shaw

County Auditor of

Potter County, South Dakota

