Notice of hearing for adult name change for Aimee Lynn Rausch

NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

CIV: 19-05

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

) ss:

COUNTY OF POTTER )

In the Matter of the Petition of )

Aimee Lynn Rausch )

For a Change of Name to )

Aimee Lynn Townsend )

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a Verified Petition for Adult Name Change has been filed by Aimee Lynn Rausch the object and prayer of which is to change Petitioner’s name from Aimee Lynn Rausch to Aimee Lynn Townsend. On the 20th day of May, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am said verified petition will be heard by this Court before the Honorable Patricia DeVaney Presiding, at the Court Room in the Potter County Courthouse, City of Gettysburg, Potter County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as in convenient for the court. Anyone may come and appear at that time and place and show reason, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested.

Dated this 15th day of April at Gettysburg, South Dakota

/s/ Julie Kilian

Clerk of Court

Attest:

Julie Kilian

Clerk of Court

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $53.64

-042519-051619