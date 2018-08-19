Notice of hearing for adult name change for Cheyene Rae Keene

NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

) ss:

COUNTY OF POTTER )

IN the Matter of the Petition of )

Cheyene Rae Keene )

For a Change of Name to )

Samara Rae Atwood )

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a Verified Petition for Adult Name Change has been filed by Cheyene Rae Keene the object and prayer of which is to change Petitioner’s name from Cheyene Rae Keene to Samara Rae Atwood. On the 15th day of October, 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am said verified petition will be heard by this Court before the Honorable Mark Barnett Presiding, at the Court Room in the Potter County Courthouse, City of Gettysburg, Potter County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as in convenient for the court. Anyone may come and appear at that time and place and show reason, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested.

Dated this 7th day of August, 2018 at Gettysburg, South Dakota

/s/ Mark Barnett

Circuit Court Judge

Attest:

Kathie Westphal

Clerk of Court

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $64.58

-081618-090618