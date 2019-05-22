Notice of hearing for sale of malt beverage permit

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON APPLICATION FOR

SALE OF MALT

BEVERAGES FOR 2019

FOR 1-DAY PERMIT

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 3rd day of June, 2019, at the hour of 7:00 o’clock PM at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following one-day application for Malt

Beverages for the Gettysburg Fire Department for the Car Show that is being held on June 29, 2019.

Notice is further given that any person, persons or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections to any or all of the above applicants, if any objections there be.

Dated at Gettysburg, South Dakota, this by Order of the City Council

Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer

-052319