Notice of intent to continue mining operations

NOTICE OF INTENT

TO CONTINUE OPERATION

Notice is hereby given that the SAND/GRAVEL mining operation being conducted by LEC INC., PO BOX 53, GETTYSBURG, SD 57442-0053 will continue its mining operation located at NE1/4 Section 33; T120N – R74W, Potter County, SD. The general location is 4 1/2 south of Hoven, SD, 1/2 mile east. The operation originally advertised to be completed by 06/01/2020, will be extended to 06/01/2024. Proposed future use of the affected land will remain as originally advertised.

For additional information contact LEC INC or the SD Dept. of Environment & Natural Resources, Minerals & Mining Program, 523 E. Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501-3182, phone 605.773.4201.

Published once at the approximate cost of $9.39

-080119