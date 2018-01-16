Notice of Intent to Continue Operation

Notice is hereby given that the SAND/GRAVEL mining operation being conducted by:

EDMUNDS COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, PO BOX 38. IPSWICH, SD 57451-0038 will continue its mining operation located at NW1/4 Section 3; T120N – R73W, Potter County, SD.

The general location of the mining operation is NW 1/4 Section 3, T120N-R73W Potter County

The operation originally advertised to be completed by 06/01/2018, will be extended to: 06/01/2023

Proposed future use of the affected land will remain as originally advertised.

For additional information contact EDMUNDS COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT or the SD Dept. of Environment & Natural Resources, Minerals & Mining Program, 523 E. Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501-3182, phone 605.773.4201.

Published once at the total approximate cost of $10.98

-011818