NOTICE OF INTENT TO MINE

Notice is hereby given that a mining operation is to be conducted by Brownlee Construction, Inc., Watertown, SD 57201.

Legal location of the mine: NE1/4 Section 32 T120N R74W.

General location of the mine: 4 1/2 miles south of Hoven on Hwy 47.

Material to be mined: Sand and Gravel.

The operation is to begin by Oct. 1, 2018 and will be completed to include final reclamation, by Oct. 1, 2030.

Proposed future use of the affected land: final reclamation will consist of regrading, replacing topsoil, and reseeding to allow the area to be returned to Pasture/Farmland.

Additional information about the operation may be obtained from either 605-880-8213 or the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Minerals and Mining Program, 523 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501-3182, phone (605) 773-4201.

-091318