Notice of Intent to Mine

Notice is hereby given that the gravel mining operation to be conducted by Keith Eidam located at NE1/4 Section 31, Township 118N, Range 78W in Potter County, South Dakota. The general location is 16 miles west of Gettysburg, SD.

The operation is to begin August 01, 2019 and will be completed to include final reclamation by December 31, 2039. Proposed future use of the affected land will consist of regarding, replacing topsoil, and reseeding to allow the area to be returned to pasture land.

For additional information contact Keith Eidam, (605) 769-0593 or the SD Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Minerals and Mining Program, 523 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501-3182, (605) 773-4201.

