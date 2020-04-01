Notice of postponement of City of Gettysburg election

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT FOR

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

MUNICIPALITY OF

CITY OF GETTYSBURG

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, pursuant to SDCL 12-2-9, the City of Gettysburg is hereby giving notice that the election scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 has been postponed. A new date in June of 2020 for the Municipal Election will be voted upon at our regular council meeting on Monday, April 6, 2020 and a new Notice of Municipal Election will be published thereafter.

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

