Notice of primary and city elections

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

AND GETTYSBURG

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

A Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in all the vote centers in Potter County.

The election polls will be open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. central time on the day of the election.

The polling place in each center of this county is as follows:

Gettysburg American Legion Annex

Hoven Legion Hall

A Municipal Election will also be held in conjunction with the PRIMARY ELECTION at the Gettysburg Legion Annex for the office of

CITY ALDERMAN – WARD 2

FOUR (4) YEAR TERM

Candidates for Ward 2 Alderman are:

Lyle W. Wickersham

Eric J. Ellwanger

Dawn M. Nagel

Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor at 605-765-9408 before the election for information on polling place accessibility for people with disabilities.

