Notice of Public Hearing

PUBLIC HEARING ON

APPLICATIONS FOR SALE OF

MALT BEVERAGE FOR 2018/2019

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 7th day of May, 2018 at the hour of 7:00 o’clock pm at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for a malt beverage license to operate within the City of Gettysburg for the 2018/2019 licensing period, which have been presented to the governing body and filed in the City Finance Office:

City of Gettysburg/Dollar General – 410 West Garfield Avenue

• Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage

Notice is further given that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections to any or all of the above applicants, if any objections there by.

By Order of the City Council

Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer

Published: April 19, 2018

Published once at the total approximate cost of $12.58

-041918