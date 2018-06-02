NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR A RETAIL ON-OFF SALE MALT BEVERAGE & SD FARM WINE LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Potter in the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 7th day of June, 2018, at the hour of 8:15 AM at the Potter County Courthouse in the County Commissioners meeting room, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for a Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine license to operate outside of a municipality for the 2018-19 licensing period, what has been presented to the Board of County Commissioners and filed in the County Auditor’s office.

TYPE OF

APPLICANT: LICENSE:

BOBS RESORT

W1/2 29-118-78

29336 US HIGHWAY 212

GETTYSBURG, SD 57442

Retail (on-off sale)

Malt Beverage

& SD Farm Wine

FOREST CITY OUTDOORS LLC

NW1/4 14118-78

29618 E WHITLOCK RD

GETTYSBURG, SD 57442

Retail (on-off sale)

Malt Beverage

& SD Farm Wine

SOUTH WHITLOCK RESORT

W1/2 NW1/4 27-118-78

29500 US HIGHWAY 212

GETTYSBURG, SD 57442

Retail (on-off sale)

Malt Beverage

& SD Farm Wine

BROWNS HUNT CLUB LLC

20350 US HIGHWAY 212 LOT 72

GETTYSBURG, SD 57442

Retail (on-off sale)

Malt Beverage

& SD Farm Wine

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing who are interested in the approval or rejection of the application.

Dated at Gettysburg, South Dakota, this 22nd day of May, 2018.

Shawna Shaw, Auditor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $26.96

-053118