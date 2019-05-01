NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR A RETAIL ON-OFF SALE MALT BEVERAGE & SD FARM WINE LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Potter in the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 7th day of May, 2019, at the hour of 4:45 PM at the Potter County Courthouse in the County Commissioners meeting room, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for a Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine license to operate outside of a municipality for the 2019-20 licensing period, what has been presented to the Board of County Commissioners and filed in the County Auditor’s office.

APPLICANT: TYPE OF LICENSE:

SOUTH WHITLOCK Retail (on-off sale)

RESORT LLC Malt Beverage

W1/2 NW1/4 27-118-78 & SD Farm Wine

29500 US HIGHWAY 212

GETTYSBURG, SD 57442

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing who are interested in the approval or rejection of the application.

Dated at Gettysburg, South Dakota, this 24th day of April, 2019.

Shawna Shaw, Auditor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $16.58

-050219