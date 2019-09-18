Notice of Public Hearing

The City of Lebanon expects to submit an application to the State of South Dakota for a Community Development Block Grant to make possible reconstruction of the wastewater collection lines. The City of Lebanon expects to apply for approximately $770,000 of CDBG funds to be used for the proposed project which will cost approximately $1,707,000.

A public hearing will be held at 1:00pm, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Lebanon City Hall. The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments from members of the community regarding the application. The meeting is open to the public and interested persons are encouraged to attend.

Public comments will also be taken during this public hearing on the City of Lebanon community development and housing needs.

Notice is further given to persons with disabilities that this hearing is being held in physically accessible place and you must notify the above mentioned office within 48 hours of the public hearing if you have special needs for which this agency will make arrangements.

