Notice of public hearing for application of malt beverage license

Notice of Public Hearing

PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES FOR 2018/2019

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 8th day of August, 2018 at the hour of 7:00 o’clock pm at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for alcoholic beverage licenses to operate within the City of Gettysburg for the 2018/2019 licensing period, which have been presented to the governing body and filed in the City Finance Office: City of Gettysburg/Medicine Rock Cafe – 801 US-212 Retail (on-sale) Liquor – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine.

Notice is further given that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections to any or all of the above applicants, if any objections there by.

By Order of the City Council

Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer

Published: August 2, 2018

Published once at the total approximate cost of $13.78

-080218