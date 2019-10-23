Notice of public meeting

Notice of Public Hearing

PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES FOR 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 4th day of November, 2019, at the hour of 7:00 o’clock pm at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for alcoholic beverage license to operate within the City of Gettysburg for the 2020 licensing period, which has been presented to the governing body and filed in the City Finance Office: Westside Firehouse Diner, LLC – Retail (on-sale) Liquor – Restaurant.

Notice is further given that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections to any or all of the above applicants, if any objections there be.

Dated at Gettysburg, South Dakota this 18th day of October, 2019.

By Order of the City Council

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published: October 23, 2019

Published once at the total approximate cost of $12.18

-102419