IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

NOTICE OF REAL

PROPERTY SALE

03CIV14-000005

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

) S.S.

COUNTY OF BENNETT )

THE FIRST NATIONAL )

BANK OF GORDON, )

Plaintiff, )

vs. )

ROCKIE SMITH, INDIVIDUALLY,)

AND )

SUSAN SMITH, INDIVIDUALLY, )

AND )

ROCKIE AND SUSAN SMITH )

d/b/a HIGH PLAINS ANIMAL )

CLINIC, )

AND, )

d/b/a R & S CATTLE COMPANY, )

Defendants. )

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that as a Judgment, for, among other things, the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage, in the amount of$1,071,242.78 was rendered against Defendants in favor of Plaintiff in the above captioned matter, which said Judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Bennett County, State of South Dakota, on August 23, 2016, pursuant to SDCL Chapter 21-47 real property with a legal description as follows:

Lots 6, 7, and 8 Brysons Addition, Block 26, Gettysburg, South Dakota,

is to be sold at the front door of the Potter County Courthouse, Gettysburg, South Dakota on May 8th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. pursuant to SDCL § 15-19-9 and a decree of foreclosure subject to a right of redemption to the highest bidder for cash in order to realize the amount of the August 23, 2016 Judgment of $1,071,242.78, plus interest accruing thereafter at 5.693% per year, together with the costs and expenses of sale.

Dated this 29th day of March, 2019.

COSTELLO, PORTER, HILL, HEISTERKAMP, BUSHNELL & CARPENTER, LLP

By: /s/ Michael F. Steve

Michael F. Steve

Joseph R. Lux

Attorneys for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 290

Rapid City, SD 57709

(605) 343-2410

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $83.51

-040419-042519