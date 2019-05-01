Notice of RENEWALS FOR
SALE OF MALT BEVERAGE
AND WINE FOR 2019
Notice is hereby given that the Common Council in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 6th day of May, 2019 at the hour of 7:00 o’clock pm at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following renewals for a malt beverage and wine license to operate within the City of Gettysburg for the 2019 licensing period, which have been presented to the governing body and filed in the City Finance Office:
Stan’s – 815 E Highway 212
Liberty Lanes – 107 N Exene Street
Gas N Goodies – 106 E Garfield Avenue
Westside Firehouse Diner – 711 W Garfield Avenue
Gettysburg Flowers – Coffee Bean – 113 W Garfield Avenue
Dollar General Store #17770 – 410 W Garfield Avenue
• Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage
• Retail (on-off sale) SD Farm Wine
Notice is further given that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled meeting and present objections to any or all of the above renewals, if any objections there be.
By Order of the City Council
Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer
Published: May 1, 2019
Published once at the total approximate cost of $16.18
-050219
