Notice of sale of county property

NOTICE OF SALE OF

COUNTY REAL PROPERTY

WHEREAS: The Board of Commissioners of the County of Potter, South Dakota has declared no longer of use to the County and directed the within described county real property to be sold as required by law (SDCL 7-31-16).

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the direction of the Board of Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Board of Commissioners of the County of Potter, South Dakota will sell by Public Auction to the highest bidder, in the Commissioners room at the Courthouse in the city of Gettysburg on the 7th Day of August 2018 at the hour of 8:10 A.M. in the forenoon of said day the following described real property:

THE S25’ OF A TRACT OF LAND BEG AT A POINT ON THE SEC LINE 1970’S OF NE CRNR OF NE 26-118-76 W390, S336’, E390’, N366’ ETC, GETTYSBURG, SD

The terms of sale are: 100 percent of the purchase price at the time of the sale and recording fees.

The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and waive any formalities contained therein.

Dated this 10th day of July 2018.

Shawna Shaw

Auditor

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $27.68

-072618-080218