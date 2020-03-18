NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S LEVY

ON PERSONAL PROPERTY

IN CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:SS.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

County of Potter )

PLAINTIFF, )

Vs. )

Tom Halverson )

DEFENDANT, )

TO: Tom Halverson

TAKE NOTICE, that by virtue of certain DISTRESS WARRANT duly issued upon DELINQUENT MOBILE HOME TAXES dated January 2, 2020 in this action, by Jeanie Lagan, Potter County Treasurer, within and for Potter County, State of South Dakota, which tax, interest, penalty and cost is in the amount of One Hundred twentyeight dollars and eightysix cents ($128.86), filed with the Potter County Sheriff on January 2, 2020.

To-date interest in the amount of $7.68, and Two Hundred forty-nine dollars and seventy-one cents (249.71) additional sheriff’s fees and costs are to be added to the tax debt.

I have this day levied upon the following-described personal property,

TO-WIT:

All Contents of manufactured home (mobile home) described as a 1980 Nova 14X 70, located at: 29334 US Hwy 212, Lot 746, Gettysburg, Potter County, South Dakota;

YOU will further take notice that the above levied property will be sold at public auction on the 30th day of March at 1:00 pm CT at the Potter County Courthouse to satisfy the Distress Warrant.

Curtis Hamburger,

Potter County Sheriff.

Dated this 10 day of March, 2020 at Gettysburg, South Dakota.

