Notice of Sheriff’s Sale

Notice

Sheriff’s sale of Personal Property

Thursday March 29th 2018 at the Potter County Court House, 1:00 pm Ct

BY VIRTUE of DISTRESS WARRANT date January 2nd 2018, Distress Warrant Number – 0000384, by Potter County South Dakota against Charles & Jessie Lovett. At 46909 Lovett St, Burbank, SD 57010. Mobil Home located at 29500 US HWY 212 LOT 245 Gettysburg, SD 57442. The following personal property will be sold at public Auction to the highest bidder for cash to settle tax debt. All property sold as-is without warranty, and may be moved bending lot owner after sale. Property will be available for the public inspection during courthouse business hours, by calling and setting up a time with the Potter County Sheriff. Postponement or cancellation of sale will be posted at this same location. This sale will be advertised by posting at courthouse and the Potter County News weekly paper.

PROPERTY INCLUDES: All CONTENTS of Mobile Home 1990 Friendship Mobile Home on Lease site_________________.

By ORDER OF POTTER COUNTY SHERIFF CURTIS HAMBURGER

DATE: 3-01-2018

Curtis Hamburger

Sheriff Potter County

Published twice at the approximate cost of $26.96

-031518-032218