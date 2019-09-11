Notice of Sheriff’s Sale
Notice
Sheriff’s sale of Personal Property
Thursday September 19th 2019 at the Potter County Courthouse, 10:00 am Central Time
BY VIRTUE of DISTRESS WARRANT dated June 28th 2019, Distress Warrant Number-_0401_, by Potter County South Dakota against, Dustin VanWell. The following personal property will be sold at public Auction to the highest bidder for cash to settle tax debt.
Ruger .22 Pistol
Ruger 1022 rifle
Remington 700 Rifle
Remington 700 Rifle
Beretta SG Silver Mallard
Bolt action .22
Turkish 8mm
Model 20 Sears 12 Ga Shotgun
Cannon Breach Single Shot
Single Shot .30 Cal
Model 98 30-06
Mossberg 12 Ga Pump
Howa Model 15 223
All property sold as-is without warranty.
Property will be available for the public inspection during courthouse business hours, by calling and setting up a time with the Potter County Sheriff.
Postponement or cancellation of sale will be posted at this same location. This sale will be advertised by posting at Potter County Courthouse and the Potter County News weekly paper.
By ORDER OF POTTER COUNTY
SHERIFF CURTIS HAMBURGER
DATE: 09-9-2019
Curtis Hamburger
Sheriff Potter County
Published twice at the total approximate cost of $31.99
-091219-091919
Leave a Reply