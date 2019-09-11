Notice of Sheriff’s Sale

Notice

Sheriff’s sale of Personal Property

Thursday September 19th 2019 at the Potter County Courthouse, 10:00 am Central Time

BY VIRTUE of DISTRESS WARRANT dated June 28th 2019, Distress Warrant Number-_0401_, by Potter County South Dakota against, Dustin VanWell. The following personal property will be sold at public Auction to the highest bidder for cash to settle tax debt.

Ruger .22 Pistol

Ruger 1022 rifle

Remington 700 Rifle

Beretta SG Silver Mallard

Bolt action .22

Turkish 8mm

Model 20 Sears 12 Ga Shotgun

Cannon Breach Single Shot

Single Shot .30 Cal

Model 98 30-06

Mossberg 12 Ga Pump

Howa Model 15 223

All property sold as-is without warranty.

Property will be available for the public inspection during courthouse business hours, by calling and setting up a time with the Potter County Sheriff.

Postponement or cancellation of sale will be posted at this same location. This sale will be advertised by posting at Potter County Courthouse and the Potter County News weekly paper.

By ORDER OF POTTER COUNTY

SHERIFF CURTIS HAMBURGER

DATE: 09-9-2019

Curtis Hamburger

Sheriff Potter County

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $31.99

-091219-091919