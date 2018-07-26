NOTICE OF TAKING

TAX DEED BY COUNTY

Certificate Number

14 of 2015

Legal Description

The south 100’ of the north 150’ of Lot 2, Block 1,Burdick’s Addition to the City of Gettysburg, SD, less and except a tract of land beginning at a point 100’ north of the southeast corner of Lot 2, Block 1, Burdick’s Addition to the City of Gettysburg, SD, thence 71’ west, thence 17’ north, thence 71’ east and thence 17’ south to the point of beginning; and a tract of land beginning at a point 117’ north of the southwest corner of Lot 2, Block 1, Burdick’s Addition to the City of Gettysburg, SD, thence 71’ east, thence 17’ north, thence 71’ west and thence 17’ south to the point of beginning, Potter County, South Dakota, to-wit:

To David Strietzel, the owner of record, and the person in whose name the aforementioned property is taxed.

You are hereby notified that, because of unpaid taxes to the County Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota, a certificate of sale was issued on the aforesaid real property by the County Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota, who is now the lawful owner thereof.

The right of redemption will expire and deed for said property will be made upon expiration of sixty days from completed service of notices.

Dated this 20th day of July, 2018.

Jeanie Lagan

Potter County Treasurer

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $30.55

-072618-080218